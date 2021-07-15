Canaccord Genuity Increases Air Canada (TSE:AC) Price Target to C$27.00

Air Canada (TSE:AC) had its target price boosted by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 7.14% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Cormark increased their price objective on Air Canada from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$33.00 price objective on shares of Air Canada in a research report on Monday, July 5th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Air Canada to C$29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Air Canada from C$30.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Air Canada from C$31.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$28.37.

TSE AC opened at C$25.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$8.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.54. Air Canada has a one year low of C$14.48 and a one year high of C$31.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$26.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,410.62, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Air Canada (TSE:AC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported C($3.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($2.66) by C($1.08). The company had revenue of C$729.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$660.11 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Air Canada will post -0.2520809 earnings per share for the current year.

About Air Canada

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

