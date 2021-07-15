Brokerages Set CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX) Target Price at $24.31

Shares of CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.93.

CIXX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CI Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$22.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$23.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

Shares of CIXX stock opened at $18.05 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.86. CI Financial has a 12 month low of $11.68 and a 12 month high of $18.92.

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $505.72 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that CI Financial will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.1488 per share. This is an increase from CI Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in CI Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $106,177,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in CI Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in CI Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $3,972,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in CI Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $12,694,000. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp purchased a new position in CI Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $331,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.63% of the company’s stock.

About CI Financial

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

