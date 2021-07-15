Analyzing LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) & Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST)

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) and Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares LexinFintech and Upstart’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LexinFintech $1.78 billion 1.02 $91.18 million $0.48 20.79 Upstart $233.42 million 37.27 $5.98 million N/A N/A

LexinFintech has higher revenue and earnings than Upstart.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

25.0% of LexinFintech shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.8% of Upstart shares are owned by institutional investors. 25.2% of Upstart shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares LexinFintech and Upstart’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LexinFintech 16.51% 37.40% 9.51% Upstart N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for LexinFintech and Upstart, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LexinFintech 0 0 5 0 3.00 Upstart 0 2 5 0 2.71

LexinFintech presently has a consensus price target of $13.42, suggesting a potential upside of 34.47%. Upstart has a consensus price target of $122.86, suggesting a potential upside of 8.60%. Given LexinFintech’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe LexinFintech is more favorable than Upstart.

Summary

LexinFintech beats Upstart on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

LexinFintech Company Profile

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumption and consumer finance platform for young professionals in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, a consumption and consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase loans, personal installment loans, and other loan products, as well as provides online direct sales with installment payment terms; and Le Card, a membership platform, which offers savings, benefits, and membership privileges to food and beverage, apparel, hospitality, and leisure sectors. It also matches user loans with diversified funding sources, including individual investors on its Juzi Licai online investment platform, third-party commercial banks, consumer finance companies, institutional funding partners, investors of its asset-backed securities, and other licensed financial institutions. In addition, the company offers technical support and consulting services; Software development services; and financial technology services. The company was formerly known as Staging Finance Holding Ltd. and changed its name to LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. in March 2017. LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

Upstart Company Profile

Upstart Holdings, Inc. operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform. Upstart Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

