Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (TSE:BEP.UN) Receives C$49.94 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (TSE:BEP.UN) (NYSE:BEP) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$49.94.

BEP.UN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners to C$50.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. CSFB upgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners to C$59.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners to C$54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a C$54.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

Shares of BEP.UN stock opened at C$46.56 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.68. The firm has a market cap of C$12.80 billion and a P/E ratio of -44.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$47.01. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a 52 week low of C$36.23 and a 52 week high of C$63.39.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.3038 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s payout ratio is presently -117.81%.

About Brookfield Renewable Partners

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities in the North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Hydroelectric; Wind; and Solar, Storage, and others segments. It operates 840 generation facilities using hydro, solar, wind, biomass, and other renewable technologies.

