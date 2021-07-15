Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) Boosted by Analyst

Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Honda Motor in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Nakanishi now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.90 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.81. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Honda Motor’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.06 EPS.

Get Honda Motor alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Honda Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 8th.

Shares of NYSE:HMC opened at $32.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.75. The firm has a market cap of $56.18 billion, a PE ratio of 8.99, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Honda Motor has a 12 month low of $23.10 and a 12 month high of $33.32.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.12 billion. Honda Motor had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 7.72%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 30th were given a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 29th. This is a boost from Honda Motor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.86%. Honda Motor’s payout ratio is presently 43.73%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in Honda Motor by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 141,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,283,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC increased its position in Honda Motor by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 17,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Honda Motor by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in Honda Motor by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Honda Motor by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

About Honda Motor

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products in japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Life creation and Other Businesses.

Recommended Story: Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Honda Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honda Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.