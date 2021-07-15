Baidu, Inc. to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.82 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp dropped their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Baidu in a research note issued on Monday, July 12th. KeyCorp analyst H. Chung now anticipates that the information services provider will post earnings per share of $1.82 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.09. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $332.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Baidu’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.35 EPS.

BIDU has been the topic of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Baidu in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Baidu from $450.00 to $250.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. China Renaissance Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective (down from $325.00) on shares of Baidu in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Baidu from $383.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Baidu from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Baidu currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.47.

Shares of Baidu stock opened at $181.34 on Wednesday. Baidu has a 52-week low of $114.75 and a 52-week high of $354.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $190.44. The company has a market cap of $60.86 billion, a PE ratio of 8.68, a P/E/G ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BIDU. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in Baidu in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Baidu in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Baidu in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Baidu in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Baidu in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 51.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc provides internet search services primarily in China. Its Baidu Core segment offers products for users, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan short video app; and Quanmin flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

