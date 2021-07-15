Aerpio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARPO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARPO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development of novel therapeutics for vascular disorders with a concentration on diseases of the eye. The Company’ product candidates include AKB?9778, ARP1536 and AKB-4924 which are in clinical stage. Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in Cincinnati, United States. “

Separately, HC Wainwright upgraded Aerpio Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.05 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $97.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.63 and a beta of 1.68. Aerpio Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.95 and a 1 year high of $3.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.79.

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARPO) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aerpio Pharmaceuticals will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. CSS LLC IL acquired a new position in shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals by 500.8% in the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 71,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 59,600 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Aerpio Pharmaceuticals by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 122,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 40,661 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.08% of the company’s stock.

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing compounds that activate Tie2 for the treatment of ocular disease and vascular stabilization. The company's lead product candidate is razuprotafib, a small molecule inhibitor of vascular endothelial protein tyrosine phosphatase , which has completed phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of non-proliferative diabetic retinopathy, as well as has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with open angle glaucoma/ocular hypertension.

