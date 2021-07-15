Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note issued on Monday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.84 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.70. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Discover Financial Services’ Q4 2022 earnings at $3.35 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $12.24 EPS.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

A number of other research firms have also commented on DFS. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Monday, April 26th. raised Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $101.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Discover Financial Services from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Discover Financial Services from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Discover Financial Services from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.39.

DFS opened at $122.93 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.03. The company has a market cap of $37.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Discover Financial Services has a one year low of $47.42 and a one year high of $127.65.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $2.22. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 28.88% and a net margin of 22.20%. Discover Financial Services’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.25) EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 742.0% during the 1st quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 28,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,711,000 after purchasing an additional 25,155 shares during the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC boosted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 245,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares during the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC boosted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 28,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,684,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 25,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,037,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,542,000 after buying an additional 66,464 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Daniel Peter Capozzi sold 9,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.30, for a total value of $1,059,811.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,874,564.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael H. Moskow sold 3,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.97, for a total value of $443,469.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 51,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,943,810.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,794 shares of company stock worth $3,213,580 in the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 48.89%.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts, checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Further Reading: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.