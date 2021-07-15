Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI) to “Buy”

Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $48.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 23.01% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Applied Molecular Transport Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It design and develop a pipeline of novel oral biologic product candidates to treat autoimmune, inflammatory, metabolic and other diseases. The company’s lead product candidate consist AMT-101, which is in clinical stage. Applied Molecular Transport Inc. is based in Calif. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Applied Molecular Transport in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Applied Molecular Transport from $38.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMTI opened at $39.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion and a PE ratio of -15.30. Applied Molecular Transport has a 1-year low of $20.07 and a 1-year high of $78.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.38.

Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.17. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Applied Molecular Transport will post -2.52 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Helen Susan Kim sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.32, for a total value of $8,664,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Elizabeth Bhatt sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.51, for a total transaction of $364,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,590. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 216,500 shares of company stock worth $9,344,265. Corporate insiders own 26.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Applied Molecular Transport by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 319,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,079,000 after buying an additional 89,396 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Applied Molecular Transport by 511.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 3,047 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Applied Molecular Transport by 79.3% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 5,721 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Applied Molecular Transport in the 4th quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Applied Molecular Transport by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.38% of the company’s stock.

Applied Molecular Transport Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of a pipeline of oral biologic product candidates to treat autoimmune, inflammatory, metabolic, and other diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AMT-101, a gastrointestinal (GI) selective oral fusion of rhIL-10 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and related inflammatory indications.

