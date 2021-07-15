First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.83 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of First Republic Bank in a research note issued on Sunday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $1.83 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.80. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Underperform” rating and a $163.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for First Republic Bank’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.85 EPS.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The bank reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.22. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 25.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share.

FRC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on First Republic Bank from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. increased their price target on First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Republic Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on First Republic Bank from $177.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.33.

NYSE:FRC opened at $197.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. First Republic Bank has a 1-year low of $100.38 and a 1-year high of $202.07. The firm has a market cap of $33.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $189.15.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FRC. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Republic Bank in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tsfg LLC raised its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 291.7% in the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 188 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in First Republic Bank by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 203 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Republic Bank in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Republic Bank in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 96.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 29th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 28th. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is 15.15%.

About First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

