Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $41.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Alector Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company pioneering immuno-neurology, a novel therapeutic approach for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. Its product portfolio includes AL001, AL101, Al002 and AL003 which are in clinical stage. Alector Inc. is headquartered in South San Francisco, California. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ALEC. lifted their price objective on Alector from $31.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Alector in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Alector from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup restated a buy rating and issued a $43.00 target price (up from $31.00) on shares of Alector in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Alector in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $36.44.

Shares of NASDAQ ALEC opened at $36.27 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of -14.11 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.39. Alector has a 52-week low of $9.12 and a 52-week high of $43.32.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.42 million. Alector had a negative return on equity of 69.73% and a negative net margin of 1,122.03%. Analysts predict that Alector will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Calvin Yu sold 1,844 shares of Alector stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.77, for a total value of $32,767.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 126,686 shares in the company, valued at $2,251,210.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Paul sold 30,000 shares of Alector stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.31, for a total value of $1,119,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 264,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,861,741.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 244,368 shares of company stock valued at $7,207,984. Corporate insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALEC. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alector by 172.2% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Alector by 68.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Alector by 91.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,631 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Alector during the 1st quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Alector by 43.7% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 3,272 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.57% of the company’s stock.

Alector Company Profile

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. Its products include AL001, a humanized recombinant monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis diseases; and AL101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

