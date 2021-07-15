Analysts Issue Forecasts for Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:AOMR)

Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc. (NYSE:AOMR) – Oppenheimer issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Angel Oak Mortgage in a research note issued on Monday, July 12th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.36 for the quarter. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Angel Oak Mortgage’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.55 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.22 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Angel Oak Mortgage in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Angel Oak Mortgage in a research report on Monday. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. B. Riley initiated coverage on Angel Oak Mortgage in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Angel Oak Mortgage in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.50 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Angel Oak Mortgage in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.50 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.83.

AOMR opened at $17.67 on Wednesday. Angel Oak Mortgage has a 1 year low of $16.10 and a 1 year high of $18.94.

In other Angel Oak Mortgage news, General Counsel Dory Black purchased 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $34,200.00. Also, Director Michael Fierman purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $475,000.00.

Angel Oak Mortgage Company Profile

Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc, a real estate finance company, focuses on acquiring and investing in first lien non- qualified mortgage loans and other mortgage-related assets in the United States mortgage market. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

