Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $17.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.96% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Acutus Medical Inc. is an arrhythmia management company. It focused on the way cardiac arrhythmias are diagnosed and treated. Acutus Medical Inc. is based in Carlsbad, California. “

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Acutus Medical from $30.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Acutus Medical in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Acutus Medical in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

Shares of Acutus Medical stock opened at $15.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $423.27 million and a P/E ratio of -0.41. Acutus Medical has a fifty-two week low of $11.18 and a fifty-two week high of $38.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 5.54 and a current ratio of 6.29.

Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $3.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 million. Acutus Medical had a negative return on equity of 375.85% and a negative net margin of 1,079.68%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Acutus Medical will post -3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Acutus Medical by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 116,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,362,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Acutus Medical by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Acutus Medical by 366.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Acutus Medical by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 39,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 2,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Acutus Medical by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 2,602 shares in the last quarter. 81.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Acutus Medical, Inc, an arrhythmia management company, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of tools for catheter-based ablation procedures to treat various arrhythmias in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes novel access sheaths, transseptal crossing tools, diagnostic and mapping catheters, conventional and contact force ablation catheters, and mapping and imaging consoles and accessories, as well as supporting algorithms and software programs.

