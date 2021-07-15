Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Achilles Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACHL) to Sell

Achilles Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACHL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Achilles Therapeutics plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing precision T cell therapies to treat solid tumors. Achilles Therapeutics plc is based in LONDON. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Achilles Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Achilles Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Achilles Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Achilles Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Achilles Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.20.

NASDAQ ACHL opened at $6.69 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.54. Achilles Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $6.68 and a 52 week high of $18.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 11.51 and a current ratio of 11.51.

Achilles Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACHL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($8.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by ($7.44). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Achilles Therapeutics will post -3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Achilles Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $103,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Achilles Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $208,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Achilles Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $413,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Achilles Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $463,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Achilles Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $533,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.32% of the company’s stock.

Achilles Therapeutics Company Profile

Achilles Therapeutics Plc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, develops precision T cell therapies to treat various types of solid tumors. The company's lead product candidates include CHIRON, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of advanced non-small cell lung cancer; and THETIS, a product candidate in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of metastatic or recurrent melanoma.

