Nikon Co. (OTCMKTS:NINOY) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.07 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Nikon Co. (OTCMKTS:NINOY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Nikon in a research note issued on Monday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo forecasts that the company will earn $0.07 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Nikon’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.59 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. raised Nikon from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup raised Nikon from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NINOY opened at $9.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Nikon has a 12-month low of $5.82 and a 12-month high of $11.30. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.62.

Nikon (OTCMKTS:NINOY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.09). Nikon had a negative return on equity of 6.38% and a negative net margin of 7.55%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion.

Nikon Corporation manufactures and sells optical instruments in Japan and internationally. It operates through three segments: Imaging Products Business, Precision Equipment Business, and Healthcare Business. The Imaging Products Business segment develops, manufacture, sells, and services digital SLR cameras, compact digital cameras, and interchangeable camera lenses.

