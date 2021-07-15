Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) Cut to Market Perform at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has $55.00 price objective on the asset manager’s stock.

APAM has been the topic of a number of other reports. cut their target price on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Artisan Partners Asset Management currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Shares of NYSE APAM opened at $50.60 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 12.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a 52 week low of $33.36 and a 52 week high of $57.65.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.02. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 25.83% and a return on equity of 178.08%. The company had revenue of $290.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s revenue was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Artisan Partners Asset Management will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.71%.

In other Artisan Partners Asset Management news, Director Tench Coxe purchased 98,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $51.06 per share, with a total value of $5,003,880.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 19.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,849,092 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $252,978,000 after acquiring an additional 446,862 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,941,719 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $205,641,000 after purchasing an additional 91,149 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,754,836 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $143,719,000 after purchasing an additional 591,302 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 46.8% during the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,640,355 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $85,577,000 after purchasing an additional 523,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,125,234 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $58,703,000 after purchasing an additional 105,334 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

About Artisan Partners Asset Management

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

