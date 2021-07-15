Western Areas Limited (OTCMKTS:WNARF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Western Areas Limited (OTCMKTS:WNARF) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a growth of 1,400.0% from the June 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

WNARF stock opened at $1.68 on Thursday. Western Areas has a 1-year low of $1.25 and a 1-year high of $2.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.84.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on WNARF shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered Western Areas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity raised Western Areas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th.

Western Areas Limited mines for, processes, and sells nickel sulphide concentrates and other base metals in Australia. It holds a 100% interest in the Forrestania project located in Western Australia. Western Areas Limited was founded in 1999 and is based in West Perth, Australia.

