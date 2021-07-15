Short Interest in Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) Rises By 1,552.7%

Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 90,900 shares, a growth of 1,552.7% from the June 15th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 182,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

ZURVY stock opened at $39.90 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 40.14, a current ratio of 40.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Zurich Insurance Group has a one year low of $32.76 and a one year high of $44.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.27.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a report on Monday, May 17th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.

Zurich Insurance Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Property & Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, Group Functions and Operations, and Non-Core Businesses segments.

