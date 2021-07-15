Whitbread (LON:WTB) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Whitbread plc (LON:WTB) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 3,002 ($39.22). Whitbread shares last traded at GBX 2,936 ($38.36), with a volume of 560,161 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 3,400 ($44.42) price objective on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Whitbread from GBX 4,010 ($52.39) to GBX 3,800 ($49.65) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,600 ($47.03) price objective on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,660 ($47.82).

The stock has a market cap of £5.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 3,180.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.32, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

In related news, insider David Atkins acquired 1,000 shares of Whitbread stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,239 ($42.32) per share, for a total transaction of £32,390 ($42,317.74). Also, insider Nicholas Cadbury sold 4,046 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,245 ($42.40), for a total transaction of £131,292.70 ($171,534.75).

Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates approximately 857 hotels with 78,718 rooms in the United Kingdom; and 4,880 rooms in Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands; and 768 restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater, Whitbread Inns, Cookhouse & Pub, Bar+Block Steakhouse, Thyme, and Table Table brands.

