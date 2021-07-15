Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) Short Interest Up 394.6% in June

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,300 shares, a growth of 394.6% from the June 15th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

OTCMKTS:YARIY opened at $28.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $15.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19 and a beta of 1.04. Yara International ASA has a twelve month low of $17.18 and a twelve month high of $28.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. Yara International ASA had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 6.83%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Yara International ASA will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

YARIY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank lowered Yara International ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Pareto Securities upgraded Yara International ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Yara International ASA in a report on Friday, July 9th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Yara International ASA in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Yara International ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

About Yara International ASA

Yara International ASA provides environmental and industrial solutions in Norway and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sales & Marketing, New Business, and Production. The Sales & Marketing segment offers nitrogen-based fertilizers, including urea, urea ammonium nitrate, calcium ammonium nitrate, ammonium nitrate, calcium nitrate, and compound fertilizers that contain plant nutrients, such as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium, as well as foliar and fertigation solutions through micronutrients.

