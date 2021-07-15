ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) Downgraded by Bank of America to Neutral

Bank of America downgraded shares of ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has $200.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $180.00.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on SWAV. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of ShockWave Medical from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of ShockWave Medical from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $189.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of ShockWave Medical from $165.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Oppenheimer reiterated a hold rating on shares of ShockWave Medical in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ShockWave Medical from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $172.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ShockWave Medical presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $187.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SWAV opened at $171.63 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.81. ShockWave Medical has a fifty-two week low of $42.83 and a fifty-two week high of $203.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.51 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 6.96 and a quick ratio of 5.96.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.26). ShockWave Medical had a negative net margin of 83.47% and a negative return on equity of 30.92%. The business had revenue of $31.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.59) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 109.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that ShockWave Medical will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Dan Puckett sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.55, for a total value of $473,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Colin Cahill sold 634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.38, for a total transaction of $99,778.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,785.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 166,191 shares of company stock worth $27,784,726. 15.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bollard Group LLC grew its position in ShockWave Medical by 25,000.0% in the first quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in ShockWave Medical in the first quarter valued at $68,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in ShockWave Medical in the first quarter valued at $75,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of ShockWave Medical in the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in shares of ShockWave Medical by 63.9% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. 92.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

