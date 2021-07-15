Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. provides entertainment experiences. The Company presents or hosts events in its diverse collection of venues: New York’s Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre; the Forum in Inglewood, CA and The Chicago Theatre. Also under the MSG Entertainment umbrella is Tao Group Hospitality, with entertainment dining and nightlife brands including Tao, Marquee, Lavo, Avenue, Beauty & Essex and Cathédrale. Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. is based in NEW YORK. “

Separately, Wolfe Research cut Madison Square Garden Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Madison Square Garden Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.17.

Shares of MSGE stock opened at $78.60 on Thursday. Madison Square Garden Entertainment has a 1-year low of $63.55 and a 1-year high of $121.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $87.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.83 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.00.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($3.66) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.38) by $0.72. Madison Square Garden Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 12.36% and a negative net margin of 187.12%. The company had revenue of $43.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.42 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($5.36) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 78.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Madison Square Garden Entertainment will post -13.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 121.2% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 2,941.2% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 100.0% in the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 103.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Institutional investors own 66.85% of the company’s stock.

About Madison Square Garden Entertainment

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports in its venues, including New York's Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.

