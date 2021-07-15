SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SuperCom Ltd. is a provider of radio frequency identification solutions. It offers advanced safety, identification and security products and solutions primarily to Governments, private and public organizations. The Company produces systems for viewing, tracking, locating, credentialing, and managing assets and personnel. SuperCom Ltd., formerly known as Vuance Ltd., is headquartered in Qadima, Israel. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of SuperCom in a research report on Friday, May 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ SPCB opened at $1.35 on Tuesday. SuperCom has a 1 year low of $0.71 and a 1 year high of $2.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.32.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPCB. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in SuperCom in the first quarter worth about $101,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SuperCom in the first quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in SuperCom in the fourth quarter worth about $151,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

SuperCom Company Profile

SuperCom Ltd. provides digital identity, Internet of Things and connectivity, and cyber security products and solutions to governments, and private and public organizations worldwide. The company offers MAGNA, a common platform for ID registries, e-passports, biometric visas, automated fingerprint identification systems, digitized driver's licenses, and electronic voter registration and election management.

