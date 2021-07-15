Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Interface, Inc. is the world’s largest manufacturer of modular carpet, which it markets under the Interface and FLOR brands. The Company is committed to the goal of sustainability and doing business in ways that minimize the impact on the environment while enhancing shareholder value. Interface is the world’s largest manufacturer of modular carpet. Their heritage began with the invention of the first carpet tile approximately 50 years ago by a Dutch company called Heuga, now part of InterfaceFLOR. From that spark of invention, they have continued to innovate, giving the award-winning modular carpet design, pioneering environmental practices and ground-breaking manufacturing technology. Their products are designed for a wide range of commercial environments including corporate, healthcare, education, retail, hospitality and government. We continue to lead the industry in environmental achievement and the exploration of environmentally efficient products and processes. “

Separately, TheStreet raised Interface from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd.

TILE stock opened at $15.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.41. Interface has a twelve month low of $5.88 and a twelve month high of $17.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $901.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.25 and a beta of 2.08.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The textile maker reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.13. Interface had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 3.48%. The business had revenue of $253.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Interface will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TILE. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Interface during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in Interface during the first quarter valued at about $139,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Interface during the fourth quarter valued at about $147,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Interface by 280.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,765 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 10,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Interface during the first quarter valued at about $156,000. 88.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Interface, Inc, a modular flooring company, designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR band names; carpet tiles under the GlasBacRE name for use in commercial interiors, including offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; modular resilient flooring products; rubber flooring under the norament and noraplan brand names; and luxury vinyl tile products.

