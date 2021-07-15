National Bank Financial Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN)

Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial cut their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Stantec in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, July 11th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.66 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.73. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Stantec’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.50 EPS.

Get Stantec alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Stantec from C$59.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$60.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. ATB Capital downgraded shares of Stantec from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$54.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$51.00 price target on shares of Stantec in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Stantec from C$58.00 to C$63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$57.40.

STN stock opened at C$57.22 on Wednesday. Stantec has a 52 week low of C$37.46 and a 52 week high of C$59.56. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$54.60.

Stantec (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.53 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$878.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$926.47 million.

In other Stantec news, Director Jeffrey Philip Stone sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$55.47, for a total value of C$110,948.00. Also, Director Robert Gomes sold 12,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$53.55, for a total transaction of C$674,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 155,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$8,340,519.60. Insiders sold a total of 37,695 shares of company stock worth $2,037,791 in the last ninety days.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.56%.

Stantec Company Profile

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

Featured Article: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Stantec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stantec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.