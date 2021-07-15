Analyzing Centerra Gold (CGAU) and The Competition

Centerra Gold (NYSE: CGAU) is one of 95 public companies in the “Gold & silver ores” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Centerra Gold to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Centerra Gold and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Centerra Gold 31.99% 20.49% 16.11% Centerra Gold Competitors 295.09% 5.48% 0.04%

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Centerra Gold and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Centerra Gold 1 6 1 0 2.00 Centerra Gold Competitors 738 3295 3514 104 2.39

Centerra Gold currently has a consensus price target of $10.83, indicating a potential upside of 42.73%. As a group, “Gold & silver ores” companies have a potential upside of 49.86%. Given Centerra Gold’s rivals stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Centerra Gold has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Centerra Gold and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Centerra Gold $1.69 billion $408.54 million 4.90 Centerra Gold Competitors $1.52 billion $190.36 million 4.12

Centerra Gold has higher revenue and earnings than its rivals. Centerra Gold is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

26.9% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are owned by institutional investors. 8.5% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Centerra Gold rivals beat Centerra Gold on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About Centerra Gold

Centerra Gold Inc., a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Ã-ksÃ¼t Gold Mine located in Turkey. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

