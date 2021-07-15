$0.33 EPS Expected for NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) to report earnings of $0.33 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for NuStar Energy’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.19 and the highest is $0.50. NuStar Energy reported earnings of $0.06 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 450%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NuStar Energy will report full-year earnings of $1.15 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $1.89. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $2.09. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for NuStar Energy.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.23). NuStar Energy had a negative net margin of 0.63% and a positive return on equity of 31.00%. The business had revenue of $361.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $374.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of NuStar Energy from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.38.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NuStar Energy by 6.6% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 13,265,805 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $226,713,000 after acquiring an additional 817,689 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of NuStar Energy by 10,218.7% during the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 7,811,848 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $133,505,000 after acquiring an additional 7,736,142 shares during the period. Blackstone Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NuStar Energy by 46.7% during the first quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 5,334,749 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $91,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698,844 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NuStar Energy by 0.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,280,072 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $38,967,000 after acquiring an additional 13,037 shares during the period. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NuStar Energy by 200.6% during the fourth quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,231,058 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488,824 shares during the period. 58.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NS stock opened at $17.57 on Monday. NuStar Energy has a 12 month low of $9.47 and a 12 month high of $20.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.78, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.52 and a beta of 2.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.48.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. NuStar Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 280.70%.

NuStar Energy Company Profile

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products in the United States and internationally. The company also engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia. It operates through three segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing.

