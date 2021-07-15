Zacks: Brokerages Expect Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) to Post $0.47 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) will report earnings of $0.47 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Verint Systems’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.53 and the lowest is $0.40. Verint Systems posted earnings of $1.06 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 55.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, September 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Verint Systems will report full-year earnings of $2.24 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.23 to $2.26. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.42 to $2.81. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Verint Systems.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.09. Verint Systems had a positive return on equity of 14.88% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. The business had revenue of $201.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis.

VRNT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. TheStreet lowered Verint Systems from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Verint Systems in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Verint Systems from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Verint Systems from $89.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.88.

Shares of NASDAQ VRNT opened at $41.94 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.27. Verint Systems has a one year low of $21.12 and a one year high of $52.70. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -233.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.88.

In related news, insider Peter Fante sold 23,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.24, for a total value of $1,068,652.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,744,251.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 2,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total value of $110,724.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 235,726 shares in the company, valued at $10,635,957.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 29,065 shares of company stock worth $1,341,287. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRNT. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Verint Systems by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 95,837 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,438,000 after purchasing an additional 8,136 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Verint Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $402,000. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC raised its position in Verint Systems by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 33,666 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after purchasing an additional 8,112 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Verint Systems by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 38,488 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Verint Systems by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 527,111 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,412,000 after purchasing an additional 5,076 shares during the last quarter.

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Self-Service, which connects customers and employees with information, resources, and support; Case Management that helps employees to improve efficiency, time to resolution, compliance, and customer satisfaction; and Knowledge Management, which help agents to deliver stellar service with tools.

