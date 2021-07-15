Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Yumanity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMTX) to Hold

Yumanity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMTX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Yumanity Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company involved in the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. The company’s product candidate includes YTX-7739.Yumanity Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc., is based in BOSTON. “

A number of other research analysts have also commented on YMTX. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Yumanity Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Yumanity Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of YMTX opened at $10.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $103.56 million, a P/E ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.38. Yumanity Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $9.61 and a fifty-two week high of $36.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Yumanity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.00 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Yumanity Therapeutics will post -3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Yumanity Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Yumanity Therapeutics by 9.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Yumanity Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $312,000. HarbourVest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Yumanity Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $375,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Yumanity Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 37.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Yumanity Therapeutics

Yumanity Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of treatments for neurodegenerative diseases caused by protein misfolding. It focuses on discovering disease-modifying therapies to treat Parkinson's disease, dementia with Lewy bodies, multiple system atrophy, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, frontotemporal lobar degeneration, and Alzheimer's diseases.

