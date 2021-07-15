Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares (NASDAQ:TRMR) Now Covered by Needham & Company LLC

Investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares (NASDAQ:TRMR) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 32.45% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company.

Shares of TRMR opened at $21.14 on Tuesday. Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares has a 1 year low of $16.16 and a 1 year high of $22.71.

Tremor International Ltd engaged in digital advertising solutions which leverage the latest video, native and display technology to reach the users for every app, service and brand. Tremor International Ltd is based in Israel.

