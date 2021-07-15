$0.71 Earnings Per Share Expected for Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) will report earnings of $0.71 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Tenneco’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.88 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.51. Tenneco posted earnings per share of ($2.15) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 133%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tenneco will report full year earnings of $3.70 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.04 to $4.15. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $4.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $5.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Tenneco.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.38. Tenneco had a negative net margin of 3.79% and a positive return on equity of 50.55%. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.31) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Tenneco in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Tenneco from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Tenneco from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Tenneco from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tenneco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.60.

NYSE:TEN opened at $18.30 on Monday. Tenneco has a 12 month low of $6.19 and a 12 month high of $22.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.45, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.89.

In related news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 69,444 shares of Tenneco stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.76, for a total value of $747,217.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 63,677 shares of Tenneco stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total value of $684,527.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,094,420 shares of company stock worth $25,013,433 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Tenneco by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 474,634 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,088,000 after purchasing an additional 3,946 shares during the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S raised its holdings in Tenneco by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 13,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Tenneco by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 423,027 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,485,000 after purchasing an additional 4,127 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Tenneco during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Tenneco by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,717,635 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $18,413,000 after purchasing an additional 4,860 shares during the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tenneco Company Profile

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, powertrain, and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, and aftermarket customers worldwide. The company operates through Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts segments.

