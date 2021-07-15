Q4 2021 Earnings Forecast for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Issued By Wedbush

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) – Research analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Biogen in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 12th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $3.48 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $3.59. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock.

Get Biogen alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Biogen from $400.00 to $354.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Biogen from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Biogen from $380.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Biogen from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $415.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Biogen from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $387.41.

Shares of BIIB stock opened at $352.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $53.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.44. Biogen has a one year low of $223.25 and a one year high of $468.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $328.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.06 by $0.28. Biogen had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 42.04%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $9.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Biogen news, insider Alfred Sandrock sold 7,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total value of $3,375,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,284,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian S. Posner sold 360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.17, for a total transaction of $98,701.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,028,858. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in Biogen by 5.9% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 16,758,256 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,688,122,000 after purchasing an additional 936,190 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,502,628 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,777,361,000 after purchasing an additional 83,027 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 10.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,969,044 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,110,340,000 after purchasing an additional 370,371 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Biogen by 1.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,796,511 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $780,818,000 after acquiring an additional 37,013 shares during the period. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Biogen by 23,953.3% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,573,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,563,000 shares during the period. 83.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

Featured Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.