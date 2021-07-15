Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Viveve Medical (NASDAQ:VIVE) to Hold

Viveve Medical (NASDAQ:VIVE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Viveve Medical, Inc. is a medical device company focused on technologies for the cardiac and vascular markets. The Company’s lead product, RenalGuard (R), is designed to remove contrast dyes that are known to be toxic to the kidneys. Viveve Medical Inc., formerly known as PLC Systems Inc., is headquartered in Milford, Massachusetts. “

VIVE opened at $2.51 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 7.21 and a current ratio of 7.92. Viveve Medical has a 12-month low of $2.40 and a 12-month high of $14.40.

Viveve Medical (NASDAQ:VIVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $1.45 million for the quarter. Viveve Medical had a negative return on equity of 146.66% and a negative net margin of 400.27%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Viveve Medical will post -2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Viveve Medical in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Viveve Medical during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Viveve Medical during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Viveve Medical during the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Viveve Medical by 1,002.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 22,835 shares during the last quarter. 5.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Viveve Medical Company Profile

Viveve Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for the non-invasive treatment of vaginal introital laxity, sexual function, vaginal rejuvenation, and stress urinary incontinence. The company offers Viveve System comprises of the radiofrequency generator, reusable handpiece, and treatment tip, as well as cryogen canister and other consumable components.

