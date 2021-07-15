Raymond James Upgrades Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) to Outperform

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has a $395.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 15.40% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Argus boosted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $295.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $343.52.
Shares of Ulta Beauty stock opened at $342.28 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $333.36. The company has a market capitalization of $18.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.71. Ulta Beauty has a 12 month low of $188.18 and a 12 month high of $356.31.
In other news, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 4,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total value of $1,625,700.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,431,589.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.30, for a total value of $196,528.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 87,121 shares of company stock valued at $28,410,069. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new position in Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 90.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Ulta Beauty
Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.
