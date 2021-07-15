Raymond James Upgrades Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) to Outperform

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has a $395.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 15.40% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Argus boosted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $295.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $343.52.

Shares of Ulta Beauty stock opened at $342.28 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $333.36. The company has a market capitalization of $18.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.71. Ulta Beauty has a 12 month low of $188.18 and a 12 month high of $356.31.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $2.18. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 7.01%. Ulta Beauty’s quarterly revenue was up 65.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.39) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty will post 12.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 4,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total value of $1,625,700.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,431,589.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.30, for a total value of $196,528.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 87,121 shares of company stock valued at $28,410,069. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new position in Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 90.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

