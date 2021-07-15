Angang Steel (OTCMKTS:ANGGF) Shares Down 1.6%

Shares of Angang Steel Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ANGGF) traded down 1.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.60 and last traded at $0.60. 2,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 4,795 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.61.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Angang Steel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Angang Steel in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Angang Steel alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.68.

Angang Steel Company Limited engages in the production, processing, and sale of steel products in the People's Republic of China. Its principal products include hot rolled sheets, medium and thick plates, cold rolled sheets, galvanized steel sheets, color coating plates, cold rolled silicon steel, heavy rails and sections, seamless steel pipes and wire rods, and other products.

Featured Article: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for Angang Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Angang Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.