FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Eldorado Gold Co. Issued By National Bank Financial (NYSE:EGO)

Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) – Analysts at National Bank Financial increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Eldorado Gold in a research note issued on Monday, July 12th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now expects that the basic materials company will earn $0.55 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.48. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Eldorado Gold’s FY2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS.

Get Eldorado Gold alerts:

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.04). Eldorado Gold had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The company had revenue of $224.62 million during the quarter.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eldorado Gold from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.15.

NYSE EGO opened at $9.86 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Eldorado Gold has a 1 year low of $9.55 and a 1 year high of $14.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.93.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EGO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Eldorado Gold in the first quarter valued at about $185,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Eldorado Gold by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 84,908 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 5,538 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 2,770 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Eldorado Gold in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,651,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in Eldorado Gold in the fourth quarter valued at about $795,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.21% of the company’s stock.

About Eldorado Gold

Eldorado Gold Corporation and its subsidiaries engage in the exploration, discovery, acquisition, financing, development, production, sale, and reclamation of mineral products, primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, and iron ore.

Read More: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Eldorado Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eldorado Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.