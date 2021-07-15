SoftBank Corp. (OTCMKTS:SOBKY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

SoftBank Corp. (OTCMKTS:SOBKY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 53,200 shares, a growth of 186.0% from the June 15th total of 18,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 414,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SOBKY opened at $13.43 on Thursday. SoftBank has a 1 year low of $10.98 and a 1 year high of $17.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.03.

Get SoftBank alerts:

About SoftBank

SoftBank Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the telecommunication and information technology businesses in Japan. It operates through Consumer, Enterprise, and Distribution segments. The Consumer segment offers s mobile communications services, including voice call, data transmission, and related services to subscribers under the SoftBank, Y!mobile, and LINE MOBILE brands.

Read More: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for SoftBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoftBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.