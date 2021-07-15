FY2021 EPS Estimates for Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) Cut by Analyst

Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) – Analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Simulations Plus in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 13th. Oppenheimer analyst F. Brisebois now expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.52 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.53. Oppenheimer has a “Buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Simulations Plus’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 11th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.18. Simulations Plus had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 25.27%. The company had revenue of $12.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.99 million.

SLP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Simulations Plus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Simulations Plus from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Simulations Plus from $95.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.20.

NASDAQ SLP opened at $44.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $895.72 million, a PE ratio of 79.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.59 and a beta of -0.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.35. Simulations Plus has a fifty-two week low of $43.59 and a fifty-two week high of $90.92.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Premier Fund Managers Ltd raised its stake in Simulations Plus by 23.7% during the first quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 69,763 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,258,000 after buying an additional 13,363 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Simulations Plus during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 116.9% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 65,098 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,489,000 after buying an additional 35,091 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 6.8% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Simulations Plus by 1.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 127,469 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total value of $1,644,960.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,519,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,765,022.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 10,698 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total transaction of $573,412.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,471,512 shares in the company, valued at $239,673,043.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,523 shares of company stock valued at $2,939,761 in the last three months. 23.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 23rd. Simulations Plus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.86%.

Simulations Plus Company Profile

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for mechanistic modeling and simulation, and prediction of properties of molecules utilizing artificial-intelligence- and machine-learning-based technology worldwide. The company offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption, pharmacokinetics (PK), pharmacodynamics, and drug-drug interactions of compounds administered to humans and animals; DDDPlus that simulates in vitro laboratory experiments; and MembranePlus, which simulates laboratory experiments.

