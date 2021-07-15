Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Midwest Energy Emissions (OTCMKTS:MEEC) to “Buy”

Midwest Energy Emissions (OTCMKTS:MEEC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $1.25 target price on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 30.21% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. provides mercury capture systems and technologies to power plants and coal-burning units primarily in the United States and Canada. Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. is headquartered in Worthington, Ohio. “

Separately, Taglich Brothers reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Midwest Energy Emissions in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th.

OTCMKTS MEEC opened at $0.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.10. Midwest Energy Emissions has a 1 year low of $0.05 and a 1 year high of $1.85. The firm has a market cap of $85.68 million, a P/E ratio of -19.20 and a beta of 0.73.

Midwest Energy Emissions (OTCMKTS:MEEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Midwest Energy Emissions will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

About Midwest Energy Emissions

Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. operates as an environmental services and technology company. It focuses on the delivery of mercury capture technologies to coal-fired power plants in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Asia. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Corsicana, Texas.

