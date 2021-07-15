Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) to Sell

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kymera Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for degrade dysregulated, disease-causing proteins to address previously intractable disease targets. Kymera Therapeutics Inc. is based in Watertown, United States. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Kymera Therapeutics from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.00.

Shares of KYMR stock opened at $47.80 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.50. Kymera Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $25.43 and a 1-year high of $91.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion and a PE ratio of -15.17.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $18.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.13 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Kymera Therapeutics will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 544,166 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $47.00 per share, for a total transaction of $25,575,802.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nello Mainolfi sold 48,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.70, for a total value of $2,385,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 500,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,859,890.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 88,822 shares of company stock valued at $4,357,204. 23.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 1,326.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 2,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.65% of the company’s stock.

Kymera Therapeutics Company Profile

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; and STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases.

