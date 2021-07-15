IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Lifted to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $166.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 21.56% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “IAC/InterActiveCorp. builds companies. It operates Vimeo, Dotdash and Care.com, among many others, and also has majority ownership ANGI Homeservices, which includes HomeAdvisor, Angie’s List and Handy. IAC Holding Inc. is headquartered in New York City. “

IAC has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $278.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 11th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $276.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. BTIG Research downgraded IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen increased their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $265.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $270.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. IAC/InterActiveCorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $224.00.

Shares of NASDAQ IAC opened at $136.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.71. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 12 month low of $74.67 and a 12 month high of $179.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $173.71.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $3.95. The business had revenue of $876.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $824.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.49) earnings per share. IAC/InterActiveCorp’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,713,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542,651 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,852,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,229,000 after acquiring an additional 741,927 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $359,110,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,098,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,549,000 after purchasing an additional 13,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,079,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,412,000 after purchasing an additional 38,458 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company offers digital marketplace service which connects consumers with service professionals for repairing, remodeling, cleaning, and landscaping solutions under the HomeAdvisor, Angie's List, and Handy brands; Vimeo, a cloud-based software platform for professionals, teams, and organizations to create, collaborate, and communicate with video; and Dotdash, a portfolio of digital publishing brands that provides information and inspiration in select vertical content categories, as well as provides original and engaging digital content in a various formats, including articles, illustrations, videos, and images.

