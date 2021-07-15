Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aurora Mobile Limited designs and develops software solutions. It offers a mobile platform which offers push notification, instant messaging, analytics and short message service and sharing solutions. Aurora Mobile Limited is based in Shenzen, China. “

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on JG. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Aurora Mobile in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of Aurora Mobile in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of JG opened at $2.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $301.33 million, a PE ratio of -9.48 and a beta of 1.41. Aurora Mobile has a 12-month low of $1.40 and a 12-month high of $11.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.08.

Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by $0.89. Aurora Mobile had a negative net margin of 51.35% and a negative return on equity of 44.29%. The firm had revenue of $11.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.30 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Aurora Mobile will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Aurora Mobile by 3,195.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 92,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 89,974 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Aurora Mobile in the first quarter worth approximately $765,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Aurora Mobile during the first quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Aurora Mobile during the first quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Aurora Mobile during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 15.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aurora Mobile Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a mobile developer service provider in China. The company provides push notification, one-click verification, and APP traffic monetization services. Its vertical applications have expanded to market intelligence, financial risk management, and location-based intelligence, empowering various industries to improve productivity and optimize decision-making.

