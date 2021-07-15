Dialog Semiconductor (ETR:DLG) Given a €67.50 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Dialog Semiconductor (ETR:DLG) received a €67.50 ($79.41) target price from research analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 3.69% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on DLG. Barclays set a €67.50 ($79.41) target price on shares of Dialog Semiconductor in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €67.50 ($79.41) target price on shares of Dialog Semiconductor and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Dialog Semiconductor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €63.82 ($75.08).

Shares of Dialog Semiconductor stock opened at €65.10 ($76.59) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 57.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.25. Dialog Semiconductor has a 12-month low of €31.29 ($36.81) and a 12-month high of €66.36 ($78.07). The business’s 50-day moving average price is €65.18.

Dialog Semiconductor Plc develops and distributes highly integrated, mixed signal integrated circuits for personal, portable, hand-held devices, low energy short-range wireless, backlighting and LED solid-state lighting, and industrial and automotive applications worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Custom Mixed Signal, Advanced Mixed Signal, Connectivity & Audio, and Industrial IoT.

