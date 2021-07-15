Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) PT Set at €42.00 by UBS Group

Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) has been assigned a €42.00 ($49.41) price objective by UBS Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on IFXA. Morgan Stanley set a €38.00 ($44.71) target price on Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Warburg Research set a €31.00 ($36.47) price objective on Infineon Technologies and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Nord/LB set a €38.00 ($44.71) price objective on Infineon Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €43.00 ($50.59) target price on Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Infineon Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €38.79 ($45.64).

Get Infineon Technologies alerts:

Infineon Technologies has a one year low of €13.43 ($15.80) and a one year high of €19.70 ($23.18).

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

Featured Story: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Infineon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infineon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.