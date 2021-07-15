Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. is engaged in designing, developing and selling wearable robots or exoskeletons for the medical, military, industrial and consumer markets. The company’s operating segment consists of Engineering Services and Medical segments. It operates primarily in North America, Western Europe, the Middle East and South Africa. Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Richmond, California. “

Ekso Bionics stock opened at $4.74 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 8.77 and a current ratio of 9.13. The company has a market cap of $59.98 million, a PE ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 2.20. Ekso Bionics has a fifty-two week low of $3.96 and a fifty-two week high of $14.98.

Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.10). Ekso Bionics had a negative return on equity of 94.26% and a negative net margin of 181.89%. The company had revenue of $1.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.00 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ekso Bionics will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EKSO. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Ekso Bionics by 35,735.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 100,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 100,058 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in Ekso Bionics during the 1st quarter valued at $216,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Ekso Bionics by 109.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 65,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 34,057 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Ekso Bionics during the 1st quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Ekso Bionics during the 1st quarter valued at $129,000. Institutional investors own 10.15% of the company’s stock.

Ekso Bionics Company Profile

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc designs, develops, sells, and rents exoskeleton products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, EksoHealth and EksoWorks. The EksoHealth segment designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and rents exoskeletons for applications in the medical markets.

