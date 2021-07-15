Head to Head Review: Nouveau Monde Graphite (NYSE:NMG) versus Abtech (OTCMKTS:ABHD)

Nouveau Monde Graphite (NYSE:NMG) and Abtech (OTCMKTS:ABHD) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Nouveau Monde Graphite and Abtech’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nouveau Monde Graphite N/A N/A -$13.42 million ($0.51) -14.08 Abtech $570,000.00 4.78 -$3.79 million N/A N/A

Abtech has higher revenue and earnings than Nouveau Monde Graphite.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Nouveau Monde Graphite and Abtech, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nouveau Monde Graphite 0 0 2 0 3.00 Abtech 0 0 0 0 N/A

Nouveau Monde Graphite presently has a consensus price target of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 53.20%. Given Nouveau Monde Graphite’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Nouveau Monde Graphite is more favorable than Abtech.

Profitability

This table compares Nouveau Monde Graphite and Abtech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nouveau Monde Graphite N/A -94.34% -41.55% Abtech -825.89% N/A -617.65%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Nouveau Monde Graphite shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of Abtech shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Nouveau Monde Graphite beats Abtech on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Nouveau Monde Graphite Company Profile

Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of mineral properties in Quebec, Canada. It primarily explores for graphite. The company owns a 100% interest in the Matawinie property that includes 319 mining claims covering 17,585 hectares situated to the north of Montreal, Quebec. It also engages in the real estate and trading businesses. The company was formerly known as Nouveau Monde Mining Enterprises Inc. and changed its name to Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. in February 2017. Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Saint-Michel-des-Saints, Canada.

Abtech Company Profile

Abtech Holdings, Inc., an environmental technologies company, provides solutions to address issues of water pollution. It develops Smart Sponge, a polymer technology that focuses the removal of hydrocarbons and oil derivatives from surface water; Smart Sponge Plus, an antimicrobial agent to reduce coliform bacteria found in storm water, industrial wastewater, and municipal wastewater; and Ironwood and Smart Sponge HM media, a carbon-based renewable material with attached nanostructures for the removal of phosphates, as well as heavy metals, such as selenium, chromium, copper, iron, lead, and zinc. The company offers Smart Sponge Popcorn for various filtration applications; Ultra-Urban Filter, a modular filtration unit for use in curb opening and top down storm drains, and to treat storm water runoff for new or retrofitted sites by absorbing oil and grease, and capturing trash and sediment; and End-of-Pipe Water Treatment Systems to treat individual catch basins It also provides Smart Pak for use in new or existing end-of-pipe systems, such as vaults; and Absorbent Booms and Line Skimmers to absorb and permanently encapsulate hydrocarbons resulting in no dewatering of oily water during removal. In addition, the company offers Passive Skimmers to absorb and encapsulate hydrocarbons by floating directly on the water in catch basins, sumps, oil/water separators, and marine fueling stations; and Bilge Skimmer for permanently encapsulating the petroleum hydrocarbons that appear as oily sheen in the engine compartment during normal boat operation. Further, it provides industrial process water systems to purify well or surface makeup water streams for various plant requirements; and develops de-oiling solutions for the produced water market for the removal of free oil. The company serves the oil and gas industry, and spill prevention and control markets. Abtech Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

