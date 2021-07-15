Brokerages Expect Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Will Announce Earnings of -$1.38 Per Share

Analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) will report ($1.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Delta Air Lines’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.78) to ($1.03). Delta Air Lines posted earnings of ($4.43) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 68.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Delta Air Lines will report full year earnings of ($3.84) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.79) to ($2.40). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $5.50. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Delta Air Lines.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The transportation company reported ($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.38) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $7.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 249.42% and a negative net margin of 102.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 385.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($4.43) earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DAL. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $49.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Raymond James set a $42.37 price target on shares of Delta Air Lines and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Delta Air Lines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.32.

Shares of DAL opened at $40.68 on Monday. Delta Air Lines has a 12 month low of $24.38 and a 12 month high of $52.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.07. The company has a market capitalization of $26.02 billion, a PE ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 1.43.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. West Oak Capital LLC raised its position in Delta Air Lines by 64.3% in the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 575 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Delta Air Lines by 2.6% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 9,113 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Delta Air Lines by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,659 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management CO grew its stake in Delta Air Lines by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management CO now owns 13,363 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC grew its stake in Delta Air Lines by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 16,553 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 63.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

Featured Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Delta Air Lines (DAL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.