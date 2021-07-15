Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $53.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.51% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. is a self-administered, self-managed REIT primarily engaged in the property business, which will consist of owning, acquiring, developing, expanding, managing, and leasing gaming and related facilities. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. is based in United States. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.50 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup started coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. started coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.85.

NASDAQ:GLPI opened at $46.69 on Tuesday. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a twelve month low of $33.09 and a twelve month high of $48.92. The company has a current ratio of 6.21, a quick ratio of 6.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.48. The firm has a market cap of $10.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.01.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.27). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 22.25% and a net margin of 45.76%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Gaming and Leisure Properties will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director E Scott Urdang bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $46.21 per share, for a total transaction of $46,210.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 132,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,108,546.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total value of $480,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 166,502 shares in the company, valued at $7,995,426.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLPI. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 33.9% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 143,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,658,000 after buying an additional 36,366 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 68,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,902,000 after purchasing an additional 8,419 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $134,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 122,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,193,000 after purchasing an additional 29,964 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

