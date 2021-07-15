$0.19 Earnings Per Share Expected for Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) to report earnings per share of $0.19 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Brigham Minerals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.09 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.26. Brigham Minerals reported earnings per share of ($0.11) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 272.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brigham Minerals will report full-year earnings of $0.92 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $1.10. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.48 to $1.13. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Brigham Minerals.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $33.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.32 million. Brigham Minerals had a positive return on equity of 1.72% and a negative net margin of 41.33%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MNRL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brigham Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Brigham Minerals from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Brigham Minerals from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Brigham Minerals from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Brigham Minerals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.

Shares of NYSE:MNRL opened at $19.55 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.17 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 4.15. Brigham Minerals has a 12 month low of $8.05 and a 12 month high of $21.94.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a $0.32 dividend. This is a positive change from Brigham Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. Brigham Minerals’s payout ratio is currently 673.68%.

In related news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 128,751 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.56, for a total transaction of $2,647,120.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 107,954 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.84, for a total transaction of $2,249,761.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 584,727 shares of company stock worth $11,530,367. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Yaupon Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Brigham Minerals in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Brigham Minerals by 10,374.3% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 7,262 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in Brigham Minerals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Brigham Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Brigham Minerals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $142,000. 67.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico; the South Central Oklahoma Oil Province and Sooner Trend Anadarko Basin Canadian and Kingfisher Counties plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

