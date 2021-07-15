Pjsc Lukoil (OTCMKTS:LUKOY) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Pjsc Lukoil (OTCMKTS:LUKOY)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $90.51. Pjsc Lukoil shares last traded at $88.66, with a volume of 20,678 shares traded.

Separately, Renaissance Capital lowered shares of Pjsc Lukoil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.

Get Pjsc Lukoil alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $87.09. The company has a market capitalization of $61.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Pjsc Lukoil by 8.9% during the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,340 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $836,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pjsc Lukoil by 0.9% during the first quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 37,730 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $3,048,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pjsc Lukoil by 3.3% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 83,934 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $6,781,000 after buying an additional 2,720 shares during the last quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. increased its stake in Pjsc Lukoil by 17.2% in the first quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 155,830 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $12,620,000 after acquiring an additional 22,913 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in Pjsc Lukoil by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 300,300 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $20,528,000 after acquiring an additional 11,600 shares during the period. 0.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pjsc Lukoil (OTCMKTS:LUKOY)

PJSC LUKOIL, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, production, refining, marketing, and distribution of oil and gas. The company's Exploration and Production segment explores, develops, and produces crude oil and gas. Its Refining, Marketing and Distribution segment engages in refining; petrochemical and transport operations; marketing and trading of crude oil, natural gas, and refined products; and generation, transportation, and sale of electricity and heat, as well as provides related services.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Pjsc Lukoil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pjsc Lukoil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.